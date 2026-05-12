Jamie Foxx Is Expecting His Third Child

Jamie Foxx, 58, is expecting his third child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

Foxx has two other daughters, Anelise, 17, and Corinne, 32, from previous relationships.

Foxx's daughters are his biggest supporters, with Corinne updating fans on his health condition in 2023.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Jamie Foxx is going to be a dad again! It’s been confirmed that 58-year-old comedian and actor Jamie Foxx is expecting his third baby, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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Alyce Huckstepp was spotted with Jamie Foxx in 2023, when they were out dining with a group in Malibu, California.

Huckstepp isn’t in the public eye and doesn’t appear to be active on social media. Though Jamie Foxx does give a glimpse into his personal life at times, he often keeps his romantic life private and out of the spotlight.

According to multiple sources, the couple had been together before their 2023 outing. In January 2025, they split after a year and a half due to it being a busy time for Foxx. That same month, he released a movie with Cameron Diaz titled Back in Action, just a few weeks after his highly anticipated Netflix special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…”

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At the time, a source gave a statement to People magazine saying, “Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it. He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is. He has been having a great time.”

A few months later, in April 2025, the couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, which was notably the same restaurant where they had a group date in the summer of 2023.

In october foxx and Huckstepp were seen spending time together on the river in Miami, where they were with a larger group enjoying the Miami River before dining at the Greek restaurant.

The source said with a positive attitude.

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Foxx is already a dad to his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise, and 32-year-old Corinne.

The award winning artist shares his oldest daughter, Anelise, with his ex, Kristin Grannis. And now his middle daughter, Corinne, is with his ex, Connie Kline. It’s said that Jamie Foxx loved being a father. In a 2017 interview foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. He said, “In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We’re so proud of them. They ended up being okay.”

He was asked what his favorite part of being a dad is. He said he loves hearing his daughters calling him “dad.” he continued by saying, “Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you’ve probably gone through.”

FOXX’S Daughters are also his biggest supporters and advocates. In April 2023, Corinne informed her followers and Foxx’s fans in an Instagram post about his medical condition, which the actor experienced while filming Netflix’s Back in Action in Atlanta. Over a year later, Foxx shared that he suffered from a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

In June 2025 foxx presented with the ultimate icon honor at the BET Awards. He paid tribute to his beautiful daughters Corinne and Anelise, who were in the audience, and thanked them for saving his life. during his emotional acceptance speech.

Jamie Foxx Is Expecting His Third Child was originally published on majic945.com