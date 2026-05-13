Pastor Jamal Bryant Converts 35 Church Acres Into 390 Affordable Homes For Black Families

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Atlanta-based Pastor Jamal Bryant is spearheading a new affordable housing development aimed at helping Black families create long-term generational wealth. In an exclusive interview with Black Enterprise published on May 12, the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor announced the launch of New Birth Village, a transformative housing initiative expected to bring more than 390 homes to the Atlanta metropolitan area through a faith-based public-private partnership model.

As part of the development, the church is contributing approximately 35 acres of debt-free land from its campus and investing in predevelopment planning and infrastructure alongside its development partners.

In a statement shared on Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Instagram on Tuesday, the faith leader said New Birth Village is committed to “creating pathways to ownership, opportunity, and generational wealth for Black families across the Atlanta region.”

The statement continued, “Under the leadership of Pastor Jamal Bryant, this initiative is designed to turn renters into owners and make affordable homeownership a realistic possibility for teachers, nurses, seniors, young professionals, first-time buyers, and working families. This is ministry in motion. Faith meeting infrastructure. Church meeting community.”

The multi-year project will also feature mixed-use and community-focused spaces, in addition to future multifamily and senior housing developments. At the core of the initiative is a strong focus on wealth-building. By offering homes below market value in one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas, the project is designed to help families build equity, create generational assets, and strengthen economic circulation within Black communities.

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Black homeownership rates have declined nationwide.

Pastor Jamal Bryant’s landmark affordable housing opportunity comes at a time when Black homeownership rates continue to decline nationwide. A 2025 report from Redfin found that Black homeownership fell to a four-year low of 43.9% in the second quarter of 2025. That figure marked a sharp decline from 45.3% the previous year, driven largely by rising unemployment, elevated interest rates, and worsening affordability challenges.

Meanwhile, a February 2026 study from LendingTree revealed that Black households remain significantly underrepresented in homeownership across the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas. In 2024, the Black homeownership rate across those metros stood at 43.6%, representing roughly 4.6 million households, compared to 70.3% among white households.

Notably, Atlanta ranked highest among the 50 largest metros for Black homeownership, with a rate of 55.3%. Birmingham, Alabama (54.1%) and Richmond, Virginia (52.8%) followed closely behind. Only five major metros reported Black homeownership rates above 50%, with Washington, D.C., and Miami completing the list.

With Atlanta already leading the nation in Black homeownership, New Birth Village could become a model for expanding access to affordable homeownership and helping Black families build lasting wealth through real estate, a pathway that has historically remained one of the most effective tools for economic mobility and generational prosperity.

Black first-time homebuyers are committed despite economic headwinds.

Thankfully, although rising market costs are driving up real estate prices nationwide, Black first-time homebuyers remain committed to homeownership. A Zillow research report published in February 2025 revealed that Black first-time homebuyers were playing a significant role in driving a rebound in the housing market, despite ongoing challenges with affordability. While the national percentage of first-time homebuyers dropped from 50% last year to 44%, there was a considerable rise among Black first-time buyers.

From 2019 to 2021, Black first-time home buyers saw a decline in their share, dropping from 47% to 35%. However, the trend reversed in 2022, with Black buyers making up 55% of first-time purchases. By 2023, that number surged to an all-time high of 63%, and in 2024, Black first-time buyers continued to lead the charge at 62%, outperforming all other racial groups.

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Pastor Jamal Bryant Converts 35 Church Acres Into 390 Affordable Homes For Black Families was originally published on newsone.com