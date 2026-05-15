Fine AF Fridays! Tammy Rivera Serves Spin The Block Worthy Figure-8 Bawdy Goals & 19 More Stars Who Had Us Swooning, Vol 26!

Source: Tammy/IG:@charliesangelll It’s Friday! Did you miss us this week like we missed y’all? Well, good because we came to give you 20 more fine stars that had us trying to like their photo multiple times. Andra Day was feeling herself for her performance this week, and as she should because she stunned in her sparkling gown. Wait til you see her second photo. Tami Rivera almost made us drop the phone when she posted her bikini pics. Plus Angela Simmons had us ready to lick the screen! Here is Vol. 25! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Friday, Vol 25! Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna Leads This Week’s Certified Sexy Roll Call 1. Danielle Brooks, 36 Danielle Brooks was looking purrrfectly snatched in her leopard print catsuit! Look at that facial expression! She just know she ate.

2. Chloe Bailey, 27 Mama Mia! Chloe Bailey is indeed being kissed by the sun in these beach pictures. This is definitely giving the epitome of “suns out, buns out.”

3. Edi Gathegi, 47 Edi Gathegi is looking like somebody we want to join on vacation in this picture. Who wouldn’t want to be cuddled up next to his smooth skin and toned arms!

4. Andra Day, 41 Andra Day was really feeling herself in this dress, and we can see why. She slipped on this shiny ensemble for her performance at the Why Hunger gala and left us feeling reallll thirsty!

5. Demari Davis, 29 Demari Davis made sure them arms was gleaming in his latest Instagram photo. Skin looking so smooth in all the visible places!

6. Kylian Mbappé, 27 Professional footballer Kylian Mbappé was featured in Vanity Fair magazine and was looking extra handsome. We love how he’s teasing people with a little showing of his abs. Just enough, but not too much (as if there are ever too much abs.)

7. Jayda Cheaves, 28 Jayda Cheaves was in the mood to flash us as well as she shows us how she looks when she working hard!

8. Mike Holston, 32 Influencer Mike Holston stepped out at the F1 event wearing a tank top and some slacks, and we see why. Those strong and muscular arms he’s got were definitely the main attraction of the outfit.

9. Angela Simmons, 38 Even though we’ve seen Angela Simmons’ hips and thighs numerous times, it never, ever, ever gets tiring.

10. Tahj Mowry, 39 Okay, we need this Smart Guy back on our TV screens playing some sort of sex symbol type of character. Tahj Mowry has been showing out with these photoshoots lately.

11. Alton Mason, 28 Yup. It still remains that model Alton Mason has one of the most beautiful faces we’ve ever seen, and we love watching him put it to work on these red carpets.

12. Jade Cargill, 33 Jade Cargill is giving us scenery, body, and beauty all in one carousel! How lucky are we to have deserved this? She looks amazing.

13. Jamira Haines, 31 Real ones know that Jamira Haines has a beautifully sculpted body, too. But today, we are showing love to her flawless face.

14. Taraji P. Henson, 55 One thing Taraji P. Henson’s team gon’ do is have her slaying. Every. Single. Time. From the stunning dress, to the unique hand jewelry, and we can’t forget her face beat!

15. Keith Powers, 33 Man, with a face like that Keith Powers can truly do no wrong. He also gets bonus points for putting on a nice spring fit.

16. Matthew Law, 34, and Y’lan Noel, 37 Well, we found your next show to watch on Netflix, and it comes with double the eye candy. The Oval‘s Matthew Law and Insecure star Y’lan Noel are both starring in the streaming service’s crime series called Nemesis.

17. Kendra Bailey, 28 Kendra Bailey looks like a beautiful Pinterst post! She stunned in this photo looking off to the side so the sun can kiss her gorgeous face!

18. Norman Towns, 40 Norman Towns knows he’s a very handsome distraction. Based on the caption, he’s advertising for the fitness tracker brand on his wrist, but ain’t nobody paying that no mind when his face is right there!

19. Tammy Rivera, 39 Tammy Rivera is reminding us of all that junk she got in the trunk, but don’t worry Ms. Rivera, we did NOT forget.