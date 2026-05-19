Ebola Concerns Rise In Texas Ahead of World Cup in U.S.

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An American doctor, Dr. Peter Stafford, contracted the Ebola virus while volunteering in Africa with SERGE, which is a Pennsylvania-based medical ministry in the democratic republic congo. Stafford was treating patients who were exposed to a rare strain of the disease at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia when, on Sunday, he developed symptoms and tested positive.

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This has prompted global health agencies to monitor the situation as the FIFA World Cup starts to kick off and approaches the United States. The democratic republic of Congo’s men’s soccer team is scheduled to play group stage matches in Houston and could play in Dallas depending on tournament results.

Officials evacuated Stafford, his wife, their four children, and another volunteer physician to Germany. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Germany was selected due to a shorter flight time, along with the country’s previous experience with treating Ebola patients.

According to reports from the Congolese health ministry, the outbreak has caused at least 88 deaths with more than 330 suspected or confirmed cases. To establish treatment centers and protect healthcare workers, the World Health Organization is boosting its support in Africa.

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Currently, there are no approved vaccines or target medicines to treat this specific strain.

Texas doctors are urging the public to learn the public to learn the facts about the disease. Ebola is a highly contagious disease and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit, or semen. Though the disease is rare, its symptoms are severe and frequently fatal.

The World Health Organization has noted that the outbreak is not considered a pandemic like COVID-19 was and has advised against closing international borders.This marks the third time the rare Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola disease has been detected despite more than 20 outbreaks in the region since 1976.

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In 2007-2008, there was an outbreak in Uganda where nearly 150 people were infected, resulting in 37 deaths. Later, in 2012, there was an outbreak in the Congo with 57 people infected and 29 deaths.Fatima Tafida, who is the World Health Organization’s African regional supply chain lead for emergency preparedness and response, noted that teams have already delivered 18tons of emergency supplies in order to set up treatment centers, protect health workers, and provide vital respiratory products.

A 30-day emergency order suspending U.S. entry from foreign nationals who visited Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days has been issued by the CDC. This is the maximum incubation period for Ebola.This temporary travel restriction has cast uncertainty over the Democratic Republic of Congo men’s soccer team as we get ready to go into the World Cup. This team is scheduled to be based in Houston and train at the local rugby facility, and stay in Houston’s Galleria area ahead of their June 17 match-up.

The team’s other matches are scheduled for Atlanta and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Congo could also be playing at the Dallas Stadium, depending on the tournament brackets. In Congo, they would play a knock-out match in Toronto on July 2, and the winner of that match is scheduled to play at Dallas Stadium on July 6.

Ebola Concerns Rise In Texas Ahead of World Cup in U.S. was originally published on thebeatdfw.com