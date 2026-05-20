Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air

Rickey Smiley named to 2026 Radio Hall of Fame, reacting with surprise and gratitude on-air.

Smiley credits radio executives, personalities, and stations that provided opportunities and guidance throughout his career.

Induction holds broader significance for Black radio and Smiley's impact as a syndicated host, comedian, and community voice.

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Rickey Smiley has been named to the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame class, a milestone announced on air as the Museum of Broadcast Communications revealed the six new inductees. The news broke during The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, where Rickey’s first reaction was brief and stunned before turning emotional as his co-hosts congratulated him live on air.

As the announcement was read, Rickey appeared caught off guard, asking if that was why his phone had been “blowing up.” Within moments, the studio shifted into celebration. Co-hosts praised the honor, while Rickey, clearly moved, thanked listeners and colleagues and called the recognition “such an honor.” His response gave the moment added weight because it happened live, with the audience hearing both the surprise and the gratitude as it set in.

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Rickey Gives Thanks

Rickey quickly used the moment to acknowledge the people he said helped shape his career. He shouted out media executive Kathy Hughes for giving him an opportunity and credited Steve Harvey with recommending him for a job in Dallas, which Rickey said helped start the path that led to this point. He also thanked Roy Wood Jr. for coming in to help the team build the show in its earlier days.

His reflections turned into a roll call of radio mentors, collaborators, and industry figures. Rickey offered thanks to the late Doug Banks and Dee White, recalling the role Banks played in bringing him onto his show. He also remembered working in Dallas alongside Biz Markie and Russ Parr, and described Parr as a longtime mentor. Smiley added Tom Joyner to that list of people who opened doors for him, along with early managers and programmers including David DuBose, Mickey Johnson, Corey White, Sean Nunn, Jerry Rushin, and others across markets that carried the show.

The honor also carries broader significance for Black radio and for an audience that has followed Smiley across stand-up, syndicated radio, and community-centered media. His on-air thanks underscored how deeply his career has been tied to a network of Black radio leaders, mentors, and stations in cities across the country. Rather than treating the induction as a solo achievement, Rickey framed it as shared progress built through guidance, pressure, faith, and opportunity.

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More Than a Career Milestone

More than a career milestone, Smiley’s selection places him in a lineage of Black radio excellence that has helped define the sound, reach, and cultural power of modern broadcasting. Long celebrated as a stand-up comedian, syndicated morning host, and trusted voice who blends humor, faith, commentary, and community connection, Smiley now joins an Urban One-linked Hall of Fame legacy that includes founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes, along with radio icons Tom Joyner and Donnie Simpson.

The honor arrives at a fitting moment, following a five-year extension of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the launch of his video podcast Rickey Smiley On The Spot on the Urban One Podcast Network, and his upcoming turn as host of the 2026 ONE Voyage Experience this fall. Rickey and the rest of the 2026 class will be honored October 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago.

Related Article: Rickey Smiley & Ryan Cameron Honored with 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Nomination

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Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com