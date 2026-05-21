White Florida Teacher Fired After Hanging Black Doll From Classroom TV

Source: 10 Tampa Bay News / Screenshot

At this point, it almost seems as though racist teachers are engaged in a secret contest to see who can get themselves fired in the most ridiculous, depraved, and Klan-tastic way possible. A few years ago, there was a white “educator” in Minnesota who reenacted the murder of George Floyd on a student to prove police brutality was fake news. That guy set the bar pretty high.

Last year, a Florida teacher decided it was a good idea to sing the “monkey” birthday song from Madagascar to a Black child, which only made her marginally less racist than the Pennsylvania teacher who held up a photo of a monkey to demean Black students in his class. There have also been teachers caught using the n-word in class, who were not fired despite their best efforts. The same could be said for the Texas teacher who wasn’t fired after telling students that white people are “superior” to everyone else. And don’t get me started on all the teachers who have Black students engaged in cotton-picking projects in their classes.

The point is, there are teachers across the U.S. who prove they should never have had access to Black students, or any students at all, for that matter, which brings us to another teacher in Florida, who thought it was humorous to hang a Black baby doll from a TV in her classroom to get her students’ attention—which she certainly did get, along with a pink slip.

From 10 Tampa Bay News:

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The video, recorded by a 14-year-old student at Barrington Middle School in Lithia, has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media. The student and his mother say the incident left students shocked and emotionally shaken. “She took the charger cord and wrapped it around the baby’s neck and tied it,” said the student, Noah, who recorded the video. “She tried multiple attempts to get it above the TV, and once she got it over, she lowered it down so it would be visible under the TV.” Noah explained that the incident began after Savage confiscated a doll from a classmate as the teacher appeared frustrated that the students weren’t paying enough attention. “She took the doll from a student, and after she took the doll, she was like showing us pictures, and nobody was paying attention to it. And then after she took the doll, she walked over to her phone, like the phone area where there’s a charge cord on the TV. She took the charger cord and wrapped it around the baby’s neck, and like tied it,” he said. Noah said students initially reacted with nervous laughter before the mood inside the classroom quickly changed. “Everybody started telling her it was wrong and racist to do that,” he said. “And then she said it was just a joke, and then she took down the doll.” The now-viral clip appears to show 63-year-old teacher Karen Whitmire Savage using an electrical cord to suspend the doll from the television monitor while students watched.

Of course—of course, her name is Karen. (Also, her middle name is almost “white,” and her last name is the perfect descriptor for the nature of racist Caucasian troglodytes. Like—this lady’s first birthday party was a cross burning, I just know it.)

Noah said that when he went to report the incident to school administrators, with the video he recorded in hand, Savage followed him to the student affairs office and spoke over him while he tried to explain what happened.

“It was really disturbing,” he said. “I hope that she’s not allowed to teach again. Because she shouldn’t be allowed to teach if she does things like that.”

At the very least, she won’t be teaching at Barrington anymore, as the school district confirmed Wednesday (May 20) that she had been fired, which came a day after Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres confirmed she had been removed from school grounds while the district investigated.

“Ms. Savage’s employment has been terminated, effective immediately, and the incident has been reported to the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Professional Practice Services for any action regarding her teaching certificate,” a Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to reiterate that we do not tolerate conduct of this nature. We took immediate action and responded swiftly to ensure the situation was handled appropriately. Our school counselors and administrators will continue to be available to meet with any students at Barrington Middle School who have concerns or need additional support.”

Seriously—they have to be doing it to themselves on purpose, right? They seem to hate their jobs almost as much as they likely hate Black kids.

Keep racists out of the classroom, period!

SEE ALSO:

Minnesota Teacher Reenacted George Floyd Murder



Florida Teacher Sings ‘Monkey’ Birthday Song To Black Child



Teacher Who Spewed N-Word On Video Not Fired



Teacher Compares Black Students To Monkey Photo



White NYC Professor Claims Racist Remarks Were Taken Out Of Context





White Florida Teacher Fired After Hanging Black Doll From Classroom TV was originally published on newsone.com