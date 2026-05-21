Did Jalen Hurts Attend A.J. Brown's Wedding? An Investigation Of The Bromance Breakdown

Source: Erick W. Rasco / Getty

Apparently, Jalen Hurts did not attend his current teammate A.J. Brown’s wedding. We have to specify the ‘current’ teammate because universal speculation among Philly sports media and beyond is that Brown will be traded by June 1, when it becomes more expensive to keep him.

Brown and his longtime fiancée, Kelsey Riley, both 28, were married at the Montage Laguna Beach last weekend, per TMZ. The two met on Twitter and share a son, A.J. Jr. Brown’s daughter Jersee is from a previous relationship. Riley, a Louisiana native, is a graduate of Texas Southern University with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration and Management.

But does it mean anything that Hurts may not have been there? On the field, the once-productive Hurts-Brown relationship sputtered last year, allegedly, when Brown said he was not feeling the offense.

Speculation got louder when Hurts did not attend an engagement party for the couple last year at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia. They have been close. Hurts is Brown’s daughter’s godfather, and the friendship between the two men dates back to at least when Hurts attended Brown’s draft day celebration to cheer on his boy.

Years later, a shared FaceTime call showed the two joking and laughing about finally being able to play together. Hurts is the one who reportedly told the Eagles front office to pull the trigger on a trade with the Tennessee Titans. They did, picking up the star receiver in 2022 after three seasons with Tennessee.

Most of the blame for the Eagles’ anemic offense last season was laid at the feet of first-time OC Kevin Patullo, who was despised in Philly due to the Eagles’ struggles in the season after their Super Bowl LIX win.

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But reporters in Philly and beyond probed the relationship between Hurts and Brown as though the two were starring in Heated Rivalry, asking both men about their once close bromance as though they were the only two players who mattered to the team’s success. This led to rampant speculation about Brown’s demise, er, possible trade to the New England Patriots.

Much of that speculation stems from former Athletic reporter Diana Russini’s stories about Brown heading to the Pats. Now that narrative can legitimately be questioned after it’s alleged she was having an affair with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Allegedly, Vrabel wanted his former stud receiver with the Titans back on a team he coaches, after the team let go of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is now looking for a job to continue to support his six children with six different women, including Cardi B.

But back to Hurts. TMZ first reported that Hurts was not at the wedding. However, the official wedding photos have now been released, and no, it doesn’t seem that Hurts was there. The Browns held their official photos until Wednesday, when they partnered with People for the exclusive, as many celebrity couples have done before.

People reports that current and former Eagles Saquon Barley, DeVonta Smith, Isaiah Rodgers, retired Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and NFL wide receivers Elijah Moore, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel were all among the 200 guests who attended.

We do know that Hurts was in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, May 18, because he was onstage at the Boys & Girls Club 60th anniversary celebration. If he wasn’t at A.J.’s wedding, maybe he simply had a scheduling conflict that pre-dated Brown’s wedding date?

However, just what does this have to do with the Eagles getting back to the Super Bowl? Brown was right to complain that the offense was trash, and it set the Eagles back after a triumphant year. He was right that, as a top wide receiver, he should be getting chances to touch the ball.

Smith was also affected by an offense that ran through Barkley, well after the other teams figured out that if they could shut him down, they could shut down the Eagles. And many did last season.

The speculation about Hurts and Brown’s relationship escalated to ludicrous levels, weighed in on by everyone from Emmanuel Acho to forever-Eagle Brandon Graham, who Hurts basically told to stop running his mouth about it.

When asked, Hurts told Philadelphia media more than once that he and Brown remain on good terms, but was ignored by reporters who continued jawing about it. Truth is, no one but Hurts and Brown knows what their current relationship is….NOR DOES IT MATTER.

The Eagles are a top-notch organization that has won two Super Bowls in the last decade. Their general manager, Howie Roseman, is admired for his ruthless deal-making. The biggest problem with the Eagles is that being on the team for more than five minutes shoots everyone’s stock up and then they take a payday somewhere else.

Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Rodgers, Reed Blankenship, Josh Sweat, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Nakobe Dean are all players who left the Eagles in free agency in the last two years to join new teams for more money. The team’s past few offensive coordinators include Shane Steichen, now head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and Kellen Moore, who left to become HC of the New Orleans Saints. Even front office staff have departed since the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win.

The revolving door has left Hurts with a new OC for the past ten seasons, dating back to college. That could certainly impact a consistent offensive game plan and chemistry with your receivers. This season – yup – another OC, as first timer Sean Mannion has been tapped to run the offense.

In any case, absolutely no one knows Jalen Hurts’ business. We don’t even know who attended his wedding last year. There has only been one photo taken from a longer distance than any at Brown’s that has ever been seen publicly.

The takeaway is, if you don’t hear it from Hurts or Brown, don’t believe it. It’s all clickbait.

Brown may still be trade bait, but he’s also a happily (just) married man.

“What I love most is how we balance each other and bring out the best in one another,” Brown told People. “We’ve built a relationship rooted in trust, loyalty, and real love — not just when things are easy, but through every challenge too. I admire the way we support each other’s dreams, communicate honestly, and still find joy in the little moments together.”

Did Jalen Hurts Attend A.J. Brown's Wedding? An Investigation Of The Bromance Breakdown was originally published on cassiuslife.com