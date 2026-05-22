Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ordered To Pay $1 Million In Child Support Over Kid With Club Dancer

Ric Tapia

Floyd Mayweather’s 2026 is packed with exhibition fights, but now he’ll have to make some time for legal issues.

According to TMZ, the boxer now owes child support to Paige Moorehead, whom he met when she was a dancer at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection.

He was reportedly determined to be the father of the child named Price Moorehead in March 2026. The kid is 4 years old, meaning Mayweather owes $933,050 in back child support and an additional $32,850 per month.

The case has been going on since 2023, when Moorehead first approached the courts to prove that Mayweather was the father of the baby girl born in December 2021.

Moorehead alleges that she was in a relationship with Mayweather for eight years before things soured in April 2021, as he pressured her to get an abortion and ultimately fired her from the club.

The case has dragged on for three years because, despite being served twice, Mayweather was ordered to take a DNA test, which he eventually “blew off,” leading to the default judgment.

According to court records cited by TMZ, Mayweather has paid $151,000 so far, but that’s a far cry from the near-million owed, so the judge has allowed Moorehead to place a lien worth up to $2 million on the properties he owns in California.

This is just the latest money problem to weigh on Mayweather after having been hit with a $7.3 million tax lien in April from the IRS. According to Business Insider, the lien was filed after Mayweather reportedly didn’t pay federal taxes from 2018 to 2023.

His mounting financial obligations could be aided since he’s come out of retirement and is scheduled to fight world champion kickboxer Mike Zambidis in June, before his hotly anticipated match with Mike Tyson and his Manny Pacquiao rematch.

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