Source: Instagram / other

John McClain, the music executive who co-executed Michael Jackson’s estate, has passed away at the age of 71. He had a long and successful career in the music industry, working with artists like Janet Jackson and Dr. Dre. McClain played a key role in developing Janet Jackson into a superstar and was instrumental in stewarding Michael Jackson’s musical legacy after his death in 2009. His friend and co-executor, John Branca, praised McClain as a visionary and innovator in the world of music.

Michael & Janet Jackson's Longtime Collaborator Passes Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com