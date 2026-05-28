Black Artists Are Pulling Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Rapper Young MC and Grammy-nominated singer Morris Day have officially withdrawn from President Trump’s Freedom 250 Festival in Washington, D.C., an event tied to the Great American State Fair celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary from June 25 through July 10, 2026. Meanwhile, C+ C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams is calling out fans trying to “cancel” him after the group’s name appeared on the flier for the event on Wednesday.

Young MC

On May 27, Young MC, widely recognized for his 1989 smash hit “Bust a Move,” revealed on Instagram that he would no longer participate in the festival, saying he had not been informed “about any political involvement with the event.”

Freedom 250 is a large-scale, federally supported public-private initiative commemorating America’s 250th birthday. The project, strongly backed by Donald Trump and launched through executive action earlier this year, works alongside the White House Task Force 250 to organize nationwide celebrations, traveling museum exhibits, and patriotic events marking the country’s semiquincentennial anniversary, according to the White House website.

Young MC also explained that “Despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as “Trump-backed,” which further influenced his decision to step away from the Freedom 250 Festival. He added, “I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Morris Day and The Time.

The hip-hop star’s announcement came shortly after “Jungle Love” hitmaker Morris Day announced that he would not perform at The Great American State Fair event alongside his band The Time.

“Contrary To Rumor, Morris Day & The Time Will Not Be Performing at The ‘GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR,’” a picture posted to his account on Wednesday read. “It’s a no for me,” he added in the caption.

Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory criticized fans for trying to “cancel” him after his name was revealed on the Freedom 250 Festival lineup.

Meanwhile, another artist announced for the festival on Wednesday morning, C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams, shared an expletive-filled eight-minute video addressing the controversy surrounding the event. In the heated message, Williams initially revealed that he had considered pulling out of the performance after discovering Trump’s connection to the festival. However, he later reversed course, suggesting that C+C Music Factory could still take the stage to prove he didn’t “give a f–k” about criticism from fans or pressure from online commenters telling him what to do.

“I know where I stand. I know who the f—k, I am,” he said in part in his fiery message posted on May 27. “I don’t give a f-ck about Trump. I know the type of f-cking anarchy he creates. But the day I let you motherf–ers tell me what to do is the day I die. I want to make that sh-t motherf–ing crystal clear… Listen, I will vote for f–king Genghis Khan, Hitler and motherf–king Ivan the Terrible before I let you n— tell me what to motherf–ing do… Y’all can suck my d–k with that ‘Don’t do a show for Trump’ sh-t. I don’t give a f–k about Trump, but I also don’t give a f–k about you either! …You can’t cancel me.”

So far, Martina McBride, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Flo Rida, and Bret Michaels remain on the lineup for the Freedom 250 Festival. More artists are set to be announced, according to a post shared on the festival’s X account on Wednesday. The event will take place at the National Mall next month.

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Black Artists Are Pulling Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert was originally published on newsone.com