40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

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Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up fast, and finding the right gift for Dad can feel tougher than it should.

The good news? You don’t have to spend big to find something thoughtful, useful or just plain fun.

Whether he’s into grilling, golf, music, gadgets, spirits or relaxing around the house, there are plenty of Father’s Day gifts under $100 that still feel personal.

From practical picks to upgrades he may not buy for himself, this list is built to help make shopping a little easier — and help dad feel appreciated without wrecking your budget.