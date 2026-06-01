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Reliving Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments

Sheeees Baaaack – Serena Williams Announces Tennis Comeback After Nearly 4 Years Away

There has never been anyone quite like Serena Williams. From a teenager with a rocket serve and something to prove, to the most decorated and decorated tennis player the women’s game has ever seen.

Over the course of her career, she claimed 23 Grand Slam singles titles, spent 319 weeks ranked world number one, and added 14 major doubles titles to a résumé that left the rest of the sport simply trying to keep up.

But the numbers, as staggering as they are, don’t fully capture what made Serena special. It was the fire. The comebacks. The way she seemed to play her best tennis precisely when the stakes were highest and the doubters were loudest.

She sits among the likes of Brady, Jordan, and Phelps as one of the rarefied few to conquer their sport with dominance and sustained success.

Take a look below as we Relive Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments.

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1999 US Open

Winning Her First Grand Slam at just 17 years old, defeating Martina Hingis to announce herself to the world.