Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Over 45 years after founding Black Entertainment Television (BET), Bob Johnson is returning to the network. He will join its first-ever Board of Advisors.

The network announced on Tuesday (June 2) the formation of the board, set to help shape the future of the company. Under the leadership of BET President Louis Carr, the board will provide “insight, perspective, and accountability.” Moreover, the network looks to expand its reach while continuing to push the culture forward.

Carr offered his statement on the formation:

“BET has always been more than a platform. It is a cultural institution with a responsibility to serve, reflect, and advance our community. As we enter this next chapter, this Board brings together leaders whose influence, perspective, and integrity will help ensure we continue to honor that responsibility while building what comes next.”

Johnson is not the only Black culture icon joining the Board of Advisors. Hip-Hop heavyweights Queen Latifah and LL COOL J will also serve on the board. They will provide their first-hand expertise in Black entertainment to the network. Rounding out the board are NFL‘s EVP of Football Operations Troy Vincent, Raymond J. McGuire, President of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard, and George Cheeks, Chairman of TV Media at Paramount.

As the first cable network devoted to Black entertainment & culture, Johnson built BET from a niche network to a global powerhouse. He remained hands-on as President & CEO of the network until his retirement in 2006. With Johnson back as an advisor, BET is set to take another step forward in cementing its place in Black culture.

BET Founder Bob Johnson Returns To Network As Part of Inaugural Board of Advisors was originally published on majicatl.com