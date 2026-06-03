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MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Behold, another glitzy gallery of lavish fashions, accessories, and vehicles from this year's prom season

Published on June 3, 2026
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Extravagant Prom Flexes 2026
Source: IG: @taedaabrxat

We’re back with another epic collection of extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, lavish accessories, and fairytale photoshoots that redefined the timeless spectacle while fueling starry-eyed hysteria across the whole entire internet.

With private jets, larger-than-life themes, and spectacular sendoffs, Prom 2026 will be remembered as a culture-shifting moment that raised the flex bar to seemingly untouchable heights.

Aside from the dazzling theatrics, this year’s prom szn also served as a coming-of-age celebration of celebrity kids like Major Harris–the youngest son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris–who stepped into his post-reality TV kid era at his senior prom.

Dressed in a tailored double-breasted suit curated by master craftsman Hideoki Bespoke, Major played it cool with his signature coyness during a MAJOR sendoff outside the Harris home where loved ones gathered to cheer him on ahead of the event.

In a big year for celebrity kids going to prom, many of our fave stars let their kids have the spotlight on their special day.

2 Chainz and Kesha Epps’ daughter, Heaven, was one of several prom-attending celebrity daughters, including Tamia and Grant Hill’s daughter, Lael, Michael and Kijafa Vick’s daughter, London, Tank and Zena Foster’s daughter, Zoey, and more.

If you could do prom all over again, would you do it BIG like this generation? Tell us down below and enjoy MORE of the most extravagant prom flexes of 2026 on the flip.

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Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet was originally published on bossip.com

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