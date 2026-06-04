R&B stars who openly regretted cosmetic surgery decisions

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Many R&B artists have regrets about their cosmetic surgery procedures. They include K. Michelle, SZA, Summer Walker, and Tamar Braxton.

According to a poll done by Medical Accident Group, 65% of people regretted their cosmetic surgery procedures. This doesn’t just affect the average person, either; celebrities are subject to plastic surgery regrets, too.

R&B artists may have procedures done to improve their appearance, but several have second thoughts about their augmentations.

K. Michelle and Butt Injections

K. Michelle is one of the most vocal artists about regretting cosmetic enhancement procedures. She got silicone butt injections early in her career, but later on, she experienced serious health complications. She experienced mobility issues and pain, and Michelle needed multiple corrective surgeries.

She has spoken about how she was motivated in part by industry beauty standards, and she felt pressured to maintain a certain image. She realized that the physical and emotional toll outweighed any perceived benefits, though, and has since removed the injections.

Michelle has been open about the recovery process and the challenges of injection removal. This has helped bring public attention to the risks associated with unregulated cosmetic procedures.

SZA and Her BBL

Award-winning artist SZA has openly discussed having a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) done and how she later felt conflicted about the decision. She initially wanted the procedure to enhance her appearance, but admitted that the results didn’t provide the boost in confidence she expected.

SZA has reflected on how personal insecurities can remain, even after making major physical changes. She now emphasizes that self-acceptance matters more than cosmetic enhancements.

Her focus has now shifted toward health, creativity, and personal growth, and this has resonated with many fans.

Summer Walker’s Cosmetic Enhancements

R&B singer Summer Walker has also regretted her cosmetic procedures; her BBL is the one she regrets most. She feels that surgery was unnecessary and that she became more confident as she became more comfortable with herself.

Walker explained that in hindsight, she would’ve preferred to embrace her natural appearance rather than alter her body to meet certain beauty expectations. This has contributed to broader conversations about the influence of social media and celebrity culture on body image.

By discussing her experience openly, Walker has encouraged fans to think carefully before pursuing cosmetic surgery.

Tamar Braxton’s Plastic Surgery

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton has had various cosmetic procedures done, including breast augmentation. Like many other R&B artists, she’s had regrets regarding some of her surgical decisions.

She has discussed how certain enhancements were influenced by insecurity and the pressure that comes with being in the public eye. She now emphasizes the importance of self-confidence and accepting oneself.

Braxton has never rejected cosmetic procedures entirely, but for those who have and want to get their implants removed, the best explant surgeon can achieve that for their patients.

Cosmetic Surgery Should Be Done Carefully

When it’s done right, cosmetic surgery can enhance a person’s appearance and give them more confidence. These decisions shouldn’t be taken lightly, though, and patients should thoroughly think over things before committing to such enhancements.

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