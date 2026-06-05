Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back

Source: Gotham / Getty

Cassie Ventura no longer resides in the United States, and according to her, she has no plans on returning.

Former sex worker Clayton Howard filed a lawsuit against Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2025, related to the “freak-offs” he participated in with the former couple. As part of the ongoing legal dealings, the singer revealed she no longer resides in the United States.

As seen in legal documents obtained by E! News on June 3, the motion filed in May aims to either have the lawsuit dismissed or the venue changed. In the docs, Ventura noted that even though she is a citizen of the United States, she is “not a resident of the State of California.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie Breaks Silence After Diddy’s Shocking Verdict: ‘We Will Continue To Fight On Behalf Of Survivors’