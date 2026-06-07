Drew Sidora Reveals New Body After Lipo 360: ‘This Is Only The Beginning’

Drew Sidora underwent Lipo 360 to achieve desired body shape after having children

She's documenting the highs, lows, and tips of her recovery process for transparency

Drew's openness about cosmetic choices resonates as part of broader dialogue on beauty and confidence

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Drew Sidora is getting candid about her latest body transformation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent a Lipo 360 procedure and is already sharing her recovery journey with fans. In a June 7 post showing her early results just one week after surgery, Drew explained that while she is still healing, she is already seeing changes.

“Still swollen, but these are my results just one week post-op with my shaper on,” she wrote on Instagram. “The transformation is already taking shape, and I’m excited to see how everything settles over the next few months.”

Drew Sidora Is Sharing Her Recovery Journey

Drew has been open about wanting to feel more like herself after becoming a mother. In a recent video discussing the procedure, she explained that after a previous mommy makeover, she still didn’t achieve the shape she hoped for. The reality star and actress still wanted to address areas that had changed after having children.

The actress and reality star is a proud mother of three children: Josiah, her oldest son from a previous relationship, and her two younger children, Machai and Aniya, whom she shares with estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

Drew told followers she plans to document the recovery process in real time.

“This is only the beginning!” she continued on Instgram. “I can’t wait to take you all along on this journey and share the real experience—the highs, the healing process, the tips, and everything in between.”

She also teased a future reveal, telling fans, “Body reveal coming soon, along with content showing you all the ins and outs of my recovery and results.”

Why Drew’s Transparency Resonates With Fans

Drew’s recent post comes at a time when many seem obsessed with cosmetic conversations. Especially as it relates to women, and what they choose to do or not to do with their appearance.

Whether someone chooses surgery, cosmetic procedures, fitness, nutrition, GLP-1s, or none of the above, it’s their (or his) choice. But somehow others deem it is their place to comment—or opine—on it.

So a post like Drew’s resonates. The Game actress is taking ownership of her own stories and speaking openly about the choices she’s making for her happiness.

Drew isn’t the only RHOA star who has spoken publicly about cosmetic procedures over the years. NeNe Leakes has openly discussed getting a nose job and other cosmetic enhancements. Porsha Williams has talked about breast augmentation. Kenya Moore has been candid about getting a breast reduction, and Kandi Burruss has actively spoken up, too.

These conversations have become part of a broader dialogue around beauty, confidence, and personal choice.

Drew Sidora Reveals New Body After Lipo 360: ‘This Is Only The Beginning’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com