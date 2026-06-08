SNAP Changes Are Coming: What Ohio Families Need to Know

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For millions of Americans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps put food on the table each month. Now, a growing number of states are changing what recipients can buy with those benefits, and Ohio is on the list.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ohio has received approval for a food restriction waiver that is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1, 2026. Under the plan, SNAP benefits in Ohio will no longer be allowed for the purchase of sugar-sweetened beverages.

What Is Changing?

The restrictions are part of a broader movement taking place across the country. More than 20 states have either implemented or received approval for new SNAP purchasing rules that target products such as soda, candy, energy drinks and other sugary items. The exact restrictions vary by state.

Ohio’s waiver specifically focuses on sugar-sweetened beverages, with implementation currently scheduled for October 2026. Federal officials say the goal is to encourage healthier food choices among SNAP participants.

Other SNAP Changes Rolling Out

In addition to food purchase restrictions, some states are also seeing expanded work requirements and other eligibility changes as federal SNAP reforms continue to roll out. Several of those changes began taking effect during 2026 and could impact who qualifies for benefits and how long assistance can be received.

Advocates and retailers have raised concerns about how the new restrictions will be enforced and whether shoppers will clearly understand which products remain eligible. Some states have already reported confusion surrounding specific items and product classifications.

For now, Ohio SNAP recipients can continue using benefits under current rules. However, with the October implementation date approaching, families may want to stay informed about future guidance from state and federal officials.

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SNAP Changes Are Coming: What Ohio Families Need to Know was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com