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Guilty: Here’s What’s Next for Karmelo Anthony

Karmelo Anthony, the Frisco, Texas teenager who fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf following an altercation at a track meet at Memorial High School on April 2, 2025, was found guilty of murder Tuesday.

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An all-white jury rejected the 19-year-old Anthony’s claim of self defense in their decision after a nearly weeklong trial.

Here’s What’s Next for Karmelo Anthony

The jury that gave Anthony’s guilty verdict will now decide his sentencing. It’s important to note he was 17 years old when the incident occurred.

In Texas, 17-year-olds are legally considered adults when it comes to crimes of this magnitude. Rather than being prosecuted in a juvenile system, they face adult criminal procedures.

However, under-18 offenders cannot receive the harshest penalties Texas law permits. Since Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder, he is not eligible for the death penalty or a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Under Texas law, Anthony is facing five to 99 years in a state prison, with eligibility for parole after serving half of the sentence or 30 years; whichever is less. However, Anthony may not have to serve the five to 99 years.

Judge John Roach was informed that the state agreed to the addition of “sudden passion” ahead of Anthony’s sentencing, according to NBC DFW.

Sudden passion allows for the defense to argue that the murder was committed when Anthony was in intense emotional state, brought upon by provocation from Metcalf.

If the jury agrees with the sudden passion argument, the punishment is lowered to two to 20 years in prison, which is the same as a second-degree felony. The jury must come to a unanimous verdict for that to happen.

Just like in his trial previously, Anthony has elected not to testify during his sentencing.

Guilty: Here's What's Next for Karmelo Anthony was originally published on theboxhouston.com