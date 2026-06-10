Celebrity Interviews In The Past Year That Had Us Gagged
National Iced Tea Day — The 15 Biggest Tea-Spilling Moments Of The Past Year
National Iced Tea Day is all about serving something refreshing. If we are being honest, celebrity interviews have been pouring out the hottest tea all year long. Check out 15 celebrity interviews that have us gagged this year in honor of National Iced Tea Day.
From relationship revelations to reality television receipts, 2026 has delivered no shortage of viral moments that sent social media into a frenzy. Whether it was a headline-making confession, an unexpected reunion bombshell or a celebrity finally addressing rumors that had the internet talking for months, these conversations had timelines buzzing.
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In honor of National Iced Tea Day, we are looking back at 15 interviews and televised sit-downs that had us grabbing our cups and asking for a refill.
15 Celebrity Interviews That Had Us Gagged This Year
1. Cardi B Confirms Her Pregnancy
During her conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cardi B opened up about finding love again and confirmed she was expecting a child with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The interview quickly became one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity moments.
2. Cardi B Gets Real About Offset
Cardi continued making headlines in subsequent interviews where she discussed co-parenting, healing, and her hopes that Offset continues to grow as a person.
3. Keke Palmer Talks Dating And Single Motherhood
Whether on podcasts or press tours, Keke Palmer’s honest reflections on motherhood, relationships, and personal growth resonated with many women navigating similar experiences.
4. Mo’Nique Revisits Hollywood Blackballing Claims
Her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay reignited conversations about accountability, gatekeeping, and the entertainment industry’s treatment of Black women.
5. Jaguar Wright’s Explosive Claims
Another Club Shay Shay interview moment that dominated social media and generated endless debates online. Jaguar Wright makes claims about a series of celebrities throughout the years.
6. Katt Williams Reflects On His Viral Moment
Months later, people were still discussing the ripple effects of Katt Williams’ culture-shaking interview with Shannon Sharpe.
7. Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Healing After the Tory Lanez Saga
Megan’s candid discussions about protecting her peace and moving forward after years of public scrutiny struck a chord with fans.
8. Taraji P. Henson Continues The Pay Gap Conversation
Whenever Taraji speaks about compensation disparities in Hollywood, audiences listen. She’s been having this ongoing conversation for years about the pay gap in the industry.
9. Jonathan Majors Discusses Rebuilding His Life
His redemption-focused interviews sparked widespread discussion about accountability, forgiveness, and second chances.
10. Love Island USA Reunion Drama
Confrontations, friendship fallout and relationship updates made the reunion must-watch television.
11. Cam Newton’s Relationship Revelations
The former NFL star’s comments about family dynamics generated major debate across social media.
12. Raven-Symoné And Miranda Pearman’s Marriage Discussions
Their podcast clips frequently sparked conversations about relationships and communication.
13. Kandi Burruss Talks Life After RHOA
The former Housewife’s reflections on leaving Atlanta’s biggest reality franchise had Bravo fans paying attention.
14. Love Is Blind Reunion Receipts
From cheating allegations to shocking updates, the reunion delivered exactly what fans expected.
15. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Reunion
The rebooted cast brought plenty of tension, accountability, and viral moments that kept viewers talking long after the credits rolled.
The lesson from all this tea? In 2026, celebrity interviews have become events in their own right. Sometimes the headlines are bigger than the projects being promoted. And for fans, that is exactly why we keep tuning in.
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National Iced Tea Day — The 15 Biggest Tea-Spilling Moments Of The Past Year was originally published on madamenoire.com