Demand for custom outdoor living spaces rises as more learn about the benefits of outdoor time

ShutterStock royalty-free image #319255367, 'Photo of luxury garden furniture at the patio' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on December 8th, 2022. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Demand for custom outdoor living spaces is rising as more homeowners recognize the physical, mental, and social benefits of spending time outdoors.

Have you noticed that you’re spending more time out in the backyard than you did a decade ago?

You’re not alone.

A survey conducted by Talker Research found that 57% of Americans crave spending more time outdoors. The extra time outdoors is changing how homeowners view their properties. More homeowners are looking for ways to design an outdoor space as comfortable and functional as the rooms inside their homes.

What Are the Benefits of Spending Time Outdoors?

The appeal of outdoor spaces extends beyond aesthetics.

Time spent outdoors can create opportunities for physical activity, relaxation, and social interaction. A backyard patio may become the setting for family dinners, weekend gatherings, or simply a quiet place to unwind after a busy day.

Many homeowners are also looking for ways to spend less time in front of screens. Having a comfortable outdoor space nearby makes it easier to step outside without planning a trip to a park, trail, or recreation area.

The value comes from how the space is used. A well-designed outdoor area can become part of a household’s daily routine rather than a feature that sits unused for most of the year.

Outdoor Spaces Are Becoming Extensions of the Home

The backyard is being used differently than it was in the past.

A patio may serve as a dining area during the evening and a workspace the next morning. Seating areas that once saw occasional use are becoming places where people gather, relax, and spend time with friends and family throughout the week.

Homeowners are looking for outdoor spaces that support a variety of activities rather than a single purpose. Common features include:

Outdoor dining areas

Fire pits and gathering spaces

Covered patios

Built-in seating

Outdoor cooking areas

The goal is not necessarily to create a resort-style backyard. In many cases, homeowners simply want a space that encourages them to spend more time outside.

Hardscaping Projects Are Getting More Attention

A comfortable outdoor space usually starts with a solid foundation.

Patios, walkways, retaining walls, and gathering areas help define how a yard is used while making outdoor spaces easier to navigate and maintain. These features can elevate outdoor living with dedicated areas for dining, entertaining, relaxing, or spending time with family.

Paver installations remain a popular choice because they combine functionality with design flexibility. Homeowners exploring expert paver installation in Yorkville, IL, and similar landscaping services are often looking for ways to create outdoor spaces that feel intentional rather than underused.

A backyard gathering area tends to get more use when there is a clear place to sit, walk, and spend time. Sometimes the difference comes down to how the space is organized rather than how much space is available.

Custom Outdoor Living Spaces Are Growing in Popularity

Custom outdoor living spaces are no longer reserved for large properties or luxury homes. Homeowners are finding new ways to use patios, gathering areas, and landscaped outdoor spaces as extensions of daily life. The growing interest reflects a simple goal: creating outdoor areas where people genuinely want to spend their time.

Keep browsing our website for fresh perspectives on home improvement, family living, real estate trends, and the topics influencing everyday life.