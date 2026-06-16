B-Side Bangers: 2Pac

Raymond Boyd

There’s no legacy in hip-hop that has stood the test of time quite like that of the late Tupac Shakur, known to many simply as 2Pac.

Since his untimely murder back in September 1996 at the age of 25, Pac has been immortalized posthumously on records, in film, on merch, as a stage-rocking hologram and even in video games with the recent announcement of Stranger Than Heaven coming in 2027.

It’s a bittersweet reminder that he should be here to not only celebrate his birthday today (June 16), but also to carry on a legendary rap career that was far from finished and cut off way too soon.

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As fans worldwide join the celebration of what would’ve been his 55th birthday, we thought it was only right to pay tribute by reminiscing on his surprisingly robust catalog. His run of official releases spans roughly seven years, but his time spent in the booth supersedes that timeframe in a way that he was able to drop rarities, remixes and unreleased material almost a decade after his death. Even in 2026, there’s belief that his estate is sitting on anywhere between four to five albums of unheard material.

If new music exists and when we’ll here it, if ever, is currently nothing more than a pipe dream. However, the tangible art he actually left us with more than holds up in terms of replay value — you just have to go digging through the crates! Album cuts that could’ve been singles, fire features for Outlawz and similar collaborators, soundtrack songs for the handful of films he acted in and posthumous remixes of fan-favorites and unheard gems are all available for Pac fans to discover.

Thankfully, we decided to do the heavy lifting for you all by rounding up the deep cuts we feel stand out the most. See if you agree!

Celebrate the birthday of 2Pac with us by checking out a special edition of “B-Side Bangers” below:

“Rebel of the Underground” (1991)

Album: 2Pacalypse Now