BLD PWR Is Bringing A 3-Day Juneteenth Celebration To Houston

Source: BLD PWR / BLD PWR

Before Juneteenth was a federal holiday, before it was a marketing opportunity, it was a reckoning in the state of Texas. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston learned what the rest of the country had known for more than two years – they were free. More than 160 years later, Houston has never let that history go. And this weekend, BLD PWR intends to continue that tradition.

BLD PWR is hosting its signature Juneteenth Weekend at The SLAB, returning the holiday to its roots while honoring the substantial role Black Houston has played in building and sustaining it across generations. The event-packed weekend, from Thursday, June 18, through Saturday, June 20, will take place at the Blank Canvas Space. The three-day celebration will feature actors, filmmakers, organizers, and Houston creatives for a weekend of storytelling, cultural conversations and community building – from block parties to exclusive film screenings to live performances and R&B jam sessions.

The SLAB, which stands for Slow, Loud, and Building, is BLD PWR’s cultural hub and Juneteenth home, a space where community gathers through Houston’s signature lowrider tradition rooted in Black creativity, community and craftsmanship, the same ethos guiding BLD PWR’s work – building power through storytelling, organizing and joy.

In a world where celebrity activism often stops at an Instagram caption, BLD PWR is actually in the community doing the work. Founded by actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focuses on engaging pop culture, education, and activism to build a community of storytellers committed to advancing radical social change.

The organization regularly partners with grassroots organizations across various social justice movements, including gender, racial, immigration, economic, and environmental justice movements – all guided by BLD PWR’s mission to “Reimagine and Realize the liberated future we know our people deserve.”

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

There’s a reason Kendrick Sampson chose Houston for his organization’s Juneteenth celebration. The city has a rich history with Juneteenth and community organizing. “Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth,” Sampson said in a statement. “Houston is the home. If you want to experience real Juneteenth, come to The H.”

Sampson is no stranger to the big screen. As an actor, he recently portrayed music legend Quincy Jones in the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. He also stars as Malcolm X in the political thriller Killing Castro, premiering at the 2026 Tribeca Festival alongside Al Pacino, Diego Boneta, and Nicole Beharie. Despite all his success with movies and television, the Houston native has never shied away from who he truly is, an unapologetic activist focused on mental health, state violence, gender and sexual liberation, all rooted in radical Black liberation. Sampson co-founded BLD PWR to organize Hollywood and use its resources and reach to help shift culture toward individual and collective care and freedom.

Now, his vision has come to life with Juneteenth Weekend at The SLAB.

The weekend is packed from start to finish. Here’s how it all breaks down.

Juneteenth Weekend at The SLAB Schedule Of Events:



Thursday, June 18: BLD PWR Day – 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Theme: Magic Hour Programming Partner: BAJI (Black Alliance for Just Immigration) Doors at 3 p.m. CST

Slab Line Opening + Welcome

Houston pre-release screening of Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters

Living Room Experience with Boots Riley, Kendrick Sampson, and Nana Gyamfi (BAJI)

WAGBT Karaoke at The Function (Cali Meets Texas)



Friday, June 19: Juneteenth at The SLAB – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Theme: Juneteenth in the home of Juneteenth Programming Partners: SisterSong, Global Black Economic Forum, Road to Essence Doors at 11 a.m. CST

Block Party with food trucks, vendors, DJ, slabs, Talk Yo Shit Soapbox, Free Yo Mind grounding room, and Center for Cultural Power mural activation

Keke Palmer Livestream Activation

Mafia Game Livestream with Keke Palmer, Kendrick Sampson, and Houston legends (guest list to be announced soon)

Houston pre-release screening of Isaac Yowman’s Sincerely Brad

Living Room Experience with Isaac Yowman, Monica Simpson (SisterSong), Aaliyah Haqq (GBEF), and special guests

WAGBT Karaoke at The SLAB with headlining performance by Houston legend Miriam Echo



Saturday, June 20: The Sessions R&B Jam – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Live R&B performances

Headlining artist to be announced

Section seating, VIP tables, general admission

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Juneteenth has always been more than just a day off work – it’s a celebration of our independence and freedom and BLD PWR is making sure Houston embodies that. Celebrating the Black Joy in our history and culture is a reminder of how much we’ve built and how much we’re capable of. So, let’s do it together. Join BLD PWR for Juneteenth Weekend at The SLAB in Houston.

To get tickets, click here.

SEE ALSO:

Can Trump Cancel Juneteenth? Here’s What We Know

How To Celebrate Juneteenth While Civil Rights Are Under Threat

BLD PWR Is Bringing A 3-Day Juneteenth Celebration To Houston was originally published on newsone.com