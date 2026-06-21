Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her

Keke asks Ciara and Russell Wilson to set her up, revealing her ideal partner qualities

Keke openly expresses her celebrity crush on Michael B. Jordan, causing a stir among fans

Keke's fans are invested in her love life, speculating about a potential relationship with Sean Evans

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“Michael B. Jordan.” That’s the name Keke Palmer uttered on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, while manifesting the next man in her life. We do not blame her.

Especially since she was talking to two of the culture’s most talked-about matchmakers: Ciara and Russell Wilson.

At this point, they have built quite a reputation as Hollywood’s unofficial matchmakers. The couple famously introduced Normani and DK Metcalf, who got engaged in March 2025. They also played a role in bringing together Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell, who announced their engagement later that year.

“It’s kind of a fun game for us at this point, but it makes us happy when people can experience love,” Ciara told PEOPLE earlier this year about bringing people together. “So yes, any chance we get, we’re going to do it.”

Known to keep it all the way real – and to say things we often wish we could – Keke asked the couple to help set her up. “This is probably the most important piece of the interview,” she joked.

“I heard y’all are good at matchmaking.”

Keke Palmer Knows What She Wants

Ci Ci and Russ laughed and then took control of the interview. They prompted her to talk about what she is looking for in a man. Keke shared five things.

She started by saying she wanted a God-fearing man, and CiCi and Russell quickly agreed.

Keke continued, saying she is “looking for somebody that knows where they want to go.”

“They are clear on their paths,” she said. “They’re absolutely having clarity about where they want to go and who they want to be.” She also wants someone with a sense of humor and someone who is cool with “me being me.”

“That doesn’t mean not respecting and honoring him, but just having my own world, you know, being able to do my own stuff,” Keke said. She ended her list with one more non-negotiable: her future forever bae has to love her son, Leo.

Russell and Ciara were all in.

Is Michael B. Jordan Keke’s Celebrity Crush?

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“See, you’re manifesting right now,” Ciara told her. “When you start to speak life into those things, I feel it.”

But Keke was not done. “Michael B. Jordan,” she said. Then, to make sure Ciara and Russell heard her, she said it a second time.

“Michael B. Jordan.” This time, Ciara and Russell noted Keke’s possible celebrity crush. Ciara urged the podcast’s producers “not to cut that out.”

And again, we do not blame our good sis Keke.

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood right now. Fresh off his Oscar win for Sinners, his name is everywhere. His sophisticated swagger is unmatched. His sienna, cinnamon skin somehow looks like butter. And speaking of butter – his smile makes us all melt.

From videos and pictures, we can also see he loves his family.

Who wouldn’t put Michael B. Jordan on their manifestation list?

But, What About?….. Keke’s Fans Are Invested

What has fans even more tuned into the conversation is that Keke has also recently been rumored to be dating Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

Sean has publicly said he has a crush on Keke, and she has returned the love online as well.

Neither one has confirmed a relationship, but the comments under Keke’s post of the recent podcast segment are already in matchmaking mode.

One fan joked, “The B in Michael B Jordan stands for Sean Evans.”

Another wrote, “Keke we already got you with Sean.” Someone else added, “Not me googling if @seanseavans is a man of faith or not.” Another fan was all in on the MBJ dream, writing, “Now where do I vote for MBJ??? I would loooooove that for you, sis!!!”

Whether Keke is manifesting Michael B. Jordan, keeping fans guessing about Sean Evans, or simply speaking life into the love she wants, we are here for it.

Because if anyone deserves a man who meets the list, loves Leo, and lets Keke be Keke, it is Keke Palmer.

Catch more of Keke’s conversation with Ciara and Russell here.

Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com