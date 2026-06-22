The live events boom that no amount of digital convenience has been able to slow down

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Despite digital options, live events are thriving after the pandemic, drawing crowds for in-person energy and connection that screens cannot match.

In the post-COVID era, it initially seemed that in-person gatherings would become less popular as hybrid and purely digital events took over. But the opposite has happened; conference halls and festival tickets sell out fast. The appeal comes down to that sense of presence and connection.

The numbers back this up. The Events Industry Council says business events hit $1.3 trillion in 2025, up 12.2 percent from 2019, and face-to-face contact remains the hardest thing to replace online.

Digital vs. Live: Why Presence Still Wins

The screen can deliver information, and the internet enables people behind the screens to connect with each other and share information. That’s a conference call. A conference call or online event can’t replicate the impact of being there in an event hall. There’s just something about the energy in the room.

There’s spontaneous conversation in the hallway between sessions, and people are much more likely to remember how they felt during the event. A Nature study even found that video meetings produce fewer creative ideas than in-person meetings.

What Drives Event Popularity?

Instead of sitting in front of a computer in a familiar room, they’re probably traveling to a new area, where they see new people and experience new things. Doing something different creates much stronger memories. There’s also an opportunity for networking at these events.

Spontaneous connections can certainly happen during hybrid or online events, but they’re much more common in a real event hall. For those wanting to advance their careers, live events are often more appealing.

Audience Engagement in Hybrid Formats

Hybrid events often work better than purely online ones because some of the connection and energy in the room will often come through on screen to those watching at home, making the event more memorable and engaging.

Of course, the success of the hybrid portion of the event depends on effective management of audiovisual systems. Having audiovisual professionals take responsibility can make a huge difference in the quality of experience for people at home.

Capturing Live Event Success on Camera

Strong visuals will carry an event beyond the venue and create multimedia that your company can use again and again in promotional material and other digital content. Good trade show and conference photography coverage focuses on more than just the main stage.

Booth interactions and networking chats are also the perfect times to capture authentic moments that cast your company and the work it does in the best light. High-quality photography can also help devise your social media strategy.

If you have high-quality multimedia content, you can build your marketing around it. Modern programming is designed for participation, so including things like live polling and interactive workshops tends to pull viewers into the experience.

What This Means for Your Next Live Events

People still want to be in the room, and no screen fully captures that. Digital tools enable you to reach a global audience, but they work best alongside a strong live event rather than replacing it. Invest in production and photography to get more from your live events.

If you would like to learn more about events, explore the rest of our blog.