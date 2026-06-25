Taking safety seriously amidst increasing cases of motorcycle crashes

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1575580240, 'Motorcycle and car after terrible accident on the road' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 23rd, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Motorcyclists face far higher crash risks than other drivers, often from motorists who don’t see them, though rider speeding plays a role too. Helmets and good visibility significantly reduce the danger, and legal advice helps after a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,335 motorcyclists were killed on the road in 2023. That’s the highest total motorcycle crashes since the agency started collecting this data in 1975.

The risks faced by motorcyclists are incredibly high compared to those driving cars or trucks, with riders 28 times more likely to die than someone in a car.

What Causes Motorcycle Crashes?

One of the leading factors in motorcycle crashes is the behavior of other road users. Anyone who’s ridden a motorcycle for a while will tell you that it’s other road users who often cause the biggest hazards. Car drivers can cause injuries when they fail to see a rider, particularly when they’re turning left at an intersection.

But that doesn’t mean every rider involved in an accident is innocent. On the contrary, according to NHTSA, 36% of riders involved in fatal crashes were speeding.

As these stats demonstrate, in congested metropolitan areas like Brooklyn or Atlanta, both kinds of accidents are common, so there’s no shortage of work for a motorcycle accident attorney in Brooklyn and similar urban areas. Whether you’re involved in an accident due to excessive speed or because of the inattentiveness of other road users, it’s always best to get legal advice after an accident.

How Can Riders Improve Motorcycle Safety?

While riding safely and defensively helps reduce the risk of accidents, there’s nothing that prevents fatal accidents quite like a helmet. According to stats from the IIHS, helmets are around 37% effective at preventing fatalities and 67% effective at preventing brain injuries. If you ride a motorcycle, you should absolutely invest in a safety-certified helmet.

So a helmet protects riders in the event of a crash, but it’s better to avoid collisions altogether. One of the most effective ways to protect yourself against inattentive motorists is to increase your visibility. Riders should use the following tactics to reduce risk and stay visible:

Wear bright gear that makes you visible to other drivers

Have reflective panels on the bike

Consider using headlights during the day

Take a certified rider course to boost hazard awareness

What Are the Most Common Motorcycle Injuries?

Head injuries are common, and the harm can be serious, particularly for riders who don’t wear a helmet or who wear a poor-quality one. The following injuries are also common:

Bone fractures

Road rash

Knee injuries

Know When to Call a Motorcycle Accident Attorney

Riding a motorcycle is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Some enjoy the experience so much that they’re prepared to face a greater risk of injury. While motorcyclists are always more vulnerable than other motorists, riders can cut the risk of injury by taking adequate safety measures.

Learning to recognize hazards and making yourself and your bike more visible can cut motorcycle crashes, but the only way to protect against serious brain injury is to wear a helmet.

If you’re interested in learning more about current events and local news, see our other blog posts.