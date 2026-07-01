Source: DECADES CLEVELAND / General

The venue announced Wednesday through its official social media channels that it will welcome guests back on Thursday, July 9, with reopening festivities continuing Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, at its longtime home, 1163 Front Ave. in Cleveland’s Flats Entertainment District.

The reopening comes about a week after Decades told customers it was dealing with an unexpected building-related legal issue that temporarily interrupted business. The announcement quickly fueled speculation online, with many Cleveland residents wondering whether another popular Flats establishment would permanently close.

Instead, the nightclub has confirmed it will resume operations beginning Thursday.

Decades also said guests should expect new policies and operational procedures when it reopens. The venue plans to share additional details in a separate announcement before reopening weekend.

Owner Bryan Dall and Decades had not publicly addressed the legal matter beyond the original statement until Wednesday’s reopening announcement.

The full social media announcement is included below.

We’ll continue updating this story as Decades releases more information about its reopening and any policy changes.

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Popular Cleveland Nightclub Decades Announces Reopening Date was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com