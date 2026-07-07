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Black Women With Rock & Punk Sounds You Should Know

July 7th is recognized across the country as the “National Day of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” The day celebrates the genre’s early pioneers who redefined the norms, redefined youth culture, and opened up a sound that blends genres.

Rock and roll also sparked massive social shifts, from breaking down racial barriers to shaping art and fashion.

Many believe that the early origins of rock and roll began in the early 1950s, where a radio disc jockey played Bill Haley and the Comets Shake Rattle and Roll.

However, the sound of rock and roll can be traced to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a Black woman from Cotton Plant, Arkansas who used her gospel origins to transcend sound with funk, blues and soul that was later categorized as rock and roll.

Tharpe, born Rosetta Nubin, was a music prodigy by age six and traveled throughout the country singing and playing guitar. She referred to herself as “Sister” as she was raised in the Church of God in Christ and never left her gospel roots, but her career would go on to span many musical genres.

Tharpe played an amplified electric guitar style that was seen as a “male” style, and had boisterous and bold vocals which became a staple style in the genre for several artists.