Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Source: Disney / Disney Studios

Another weekend is here, which means it is time to update your watch list. This week’s lineup includes heartfelt dramas, nostalgic reboots, reality TV and blockbuster adventures. Choose yours from this week’s weekend watch list.

Whether you are recovering from a long work week, planning a cozy night indoors, or looking for something to enjoy after brunch with friends, there is no shortage of fresh content hitting theaters and streaming platforms. This week’s lineup delivers a little bit of everything.

One noticeable trend this weekend is nostalgia. Several new releases revisit beloved stories while others reunite audiences with familiar franchises and fan-favorite personalities. At the same time, there are plenty of original projects introducing new characters and fresh perspectives that deserve a spot in your queue.

If emotional storytelling is more your speed, there are dramas exploring friendship, grief, and family. If you want something lighter, reality competition series and feel-good comedies are also returning. Documentary lovers can dive into the history behind one of the world’s most fascinating cultural festivals, while action fans have plenty of thrilling options to choose from.

Check out some of the biggest releases worth checking out this weekend.

Weekend Watch List

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Season 5 continues with another intense episode as Kanan’s empire grows and family loyalties are tested.