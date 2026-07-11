Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Comedian Gary Owen has performed all over the country, but there’s something about Houston that keeps him coming back. During a recent appearance on the Still 400 podcast with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, Owen reflected on his connection to the city, explaining that after marrying a Houston native, Texas has become an even bigger part of his life.

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While discussing his relationship with the city, Owen said Houston is one of the places where he consistently feels the most love from fans. Whether he’s performing stand-up or simply spending time in town, he says the support from Houstonians has always stood out, making the city feel like a second home.

Owen also shared the story behind one of the biggest moments of his life: his wedding. He revealed that Hip-Hop legend Bun B, along with several of his Think Like a Man castmates, helped make the celebration unforgettable. Although Kevin Hart couldn’t attend because he was busy filming Jumanji, Owen said Hart still made sure to be part of the occasion by sending an incredibly generous wedding gift, a gesture he says he’ll never forget.

The conversation also took a lighter turn when Owen admitted there’s one Houston tradition he hasn’t quite mastered. While he can’t pull off the city’s iconic “Southside” dance, he said he’s more than happy to stand on the sidelines cheering everyone else on as they do it.

Check out the clip below.

VIDEO: Gary Owen On Moving to Texas After Finding Love in Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com