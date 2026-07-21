Pinkies Up! — Pauletta Pearson Washington, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, & More Black Women Become Honorary Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Source: Getty This is a serious matter. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed six trailblazing women to its storied sisterhood, who prettily posed for pics with their heads held as high as the standards of the nation’s first Black sorority. During its 72nd Boule in Las Vegas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated inducted six honorary members whose accomplishments span immunology, theater, film, technology and business. The 2026 honorary class includes renowned vaccine scientist and immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire, actress, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Emmy-nominated director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Broadway and film actress Pauletta Pearson Washington, Silicon Valley executive and investor Merline Saintil, and Salesforce President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Robin Washington. RELATED CONTENT: Gabby Thomas, Beverly Johnson, Laura Coates & Karine Jean-Pierre Inducted Into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

The sorority also announced the honorary class Monday on Instagram, describing the women as “scientists, innovators, artists, executives, and visionaries whose work has changed industries, opened doors, and created lasting impact.” “Not just trending. Transformational. Not just accomplished. Enduring. Not just recognized. Respected,” the post continued. “This is what excellence, leadership, and service look like.” The sorority’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed presided over the members-only initiation ceremony, calling the six women exemplary leaders whose professional achievements are matched by their commitment to service. “I truly believe these exemplary women have achieved great distinction, acclaim, and success in their professional and personal lives,” Reed said in a statement. “Now, we are deeply honored to embrace them as sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.”