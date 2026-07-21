$100K Reward Announced In Nolan Wells Case As Family Seeks Answers

A $100,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Nolan Wells , the Mississippi teenager whose mysterious death has drawn national attention and renewed calls for transparency.

As first reported by Newsweek, filmmaker Tyler Perry matched Rev. Al Sharpton’s $50,000 reward during Wells’ funeral on Monday, bringing the total reward to $100,000. The announcement came as hundreds gathered to celebrate Wells’ life while continuing to demand answers about what happened during the Fourth of July weekend.

Sharpton made an emotional appeal from the pulpit, telling mourners, “He was not on that island by himself, somebody saw something and knows something.” He added, “Stand up and tell the truth,” before revealing Perry had texted him during the service to match the reward. “We just want the truth. That’s all,” Sharpton said.

The case has quickly become one of the country’s most closely watched death investigations. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells’ family, has continued to press for a thorough investigation, while Perry previously stepped forward to cover the teenager’s funeral expenses. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has also helped fund an independent autopsy.

Questions surrounding Nolan Wells’ death have continued to mount since July 4, when the teenager traveled to Mississippi’s Horn Island with a group of friends. Wells, who was Black, became separated from the group during the outing. Authorities have said the friends returned to the mainland without him, and his body was discovered two days later after washing ashore. Investigators have said they currently believe Wells drowned, but the official cause and manner of death remain pending as the investigation continues.

The family’s attorney has repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in witness accounts and lingering questions about Wells’ final hours, including how he became separated from his group and the timeline surrounding his disappearance. Those unanswered questions have fueled widespread public concern and intense online discussion, with many calling for greater transparency from investigators. The Wells family has also said they have received hateful messages and threats as the case has unfolded, adding another painful layer to an already devastating tragedy.

Monday’s funeral at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs drew hundreds of mourners, including filmmaker Spike Lee and former NFL star Terrell Owens. During the emotional service, Wells’ mother remembered her son as a caring, protective young man and vowed to continue fighting for answers.

Friends and loved ones have described Nolan Wells as a gifted student-athlete with dreams of playing football at the next level, someone known for encouraging those around him and making others feel welcome. He was an honor student at Ocean Springs High School, where he played football and was active in his community. Family members have repeatedly said he was a compassionate son, brother and teammate whose life touched countless people both on and off the field.

While the reward announcement marks the latest development in the case, investigators have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has said the investigation remains active, with autopsy and toxicology findings still pending.

For now, Nolan Wells’ family says its focus remains unchanged: finding out exactly what happened and ensuring that, if anyone knows more than they have shared, they come forward.