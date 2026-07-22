20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival
The Cincinnati Music Festival is back and ready to shake up Paycor Stadium.
With a stacked lineup slated to storm downtown Cincy, we’re already debating which songs we hope make the setlist.
MORE: Cincinnati Music Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup
Between R&B anthems, hip-hop classics, soul favorites, and line dance hits, this year’s performers have no shortage of records to choose from. While there’s no telling exactly what each artist will perform, there are a few songs the crowd (and we) would love to hear in real life.
Here are 20 songs we hope to experience at this year’s 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G.
Charlie Wilson – Charlie, Last Name, Wilson
SWV – You’re The One (Official Video)
Mary J. Blige – Enough Cryin ft. Brook Lynn
803Fresh – Boots On The Ground
Trey Songz – Say Aah
Doug E Fresh & Slick Rick -The Show
Heatwave – The Groove Line
SWV – Use Your Heart
Nelly – Grillz ft. Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp
Hi-Tek – Round & Round
Tyrese – Sweet Lady
Ledisi – Pieces Of Me
The Gap Band – Early In The Morning
Mary J. Blige – I Can Love You ft. Lil’ Kim
Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot…)
Charlie Wilson – There Goes My Baby
Tyrese – How You Gonna Act Like That
Trey Songz – Last Time
Slick Rick – Children’s Story
Ledisi – I Blame You
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20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival was originally published on wiznation.com