10 Destiny’s Child Songs That NEED A Remix In 2026

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Destiny’s Child songs will be getting remixed soon, according to their manager, Mathew Knowles. Here are the 10 Destiny’s Child songs that absolutely need a remix in 2026.

If you listened to Destiny’s Child at any point between the late 1990s and early 2000s, chances are you already know every word without needing Spotify to remind you. Their catalog is one of the few that has truly stood the test of time, influencing generations of girl groups, R&B artists, and pop stars while remaining a permanent fixture on every cookout, family reunion, and throwback playlist.

Now, the group is giving fans a reason to dust off those CDs and playlists all over again.

According to Rolling Stone, Knowles recently revealed that Destiny’s Child will release a collection of previously unheard remixes within the next 30 days. Even better, the project will reportedly include dance mixes, urban remixes, and guest appearances from rappers. Knowles teased that Missy Elliott appears on at least one track before stopping himself from revealing more.

“We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes, some you’ve never heard before,” Knowles shared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. He also revealed, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

The announcement comes as fans continue celebrating the legacy of The Writing’s on the Wall, which recently marked another anniversary. Another reminder of just how many timeless records the Houston trio delivered.

As Yahoo Entertainment noted, excitement is already building online. Longtime fans are asking, yet again, for a reunion tour while newer listeners continue discovering the group’s iconic catalog.

While we cannot wait to hear what is actually sitting in the vault, we also have a wishlist. If Destiny’s Child is entering its remix era, these are the songs that deserve fresh production, surprise guest verses, and a 2026 glow-up without losing the magic that made them classics in the first place.