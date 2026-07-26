Road To Recovery: Simone Biles Shares New Medical Update Weeks After ‘Almost Dying’ During Health Scare

Biles had a life-threatening medical emergency, requiring strict bed rest and hospitalization.

Biles is gradually returning to public life, appearing on the red carpet for the ESPY Awards.

Biles values privacy but shared her experience to encourage empathy and grace from fans.

Fans across the world are keeping Simone Biles in their thoughts following a series of scary medical updates. Just weeks after revealing she endured a life-threatening health crisis, the superstar gymnast revealed that she underwent a medical procedure coincidentally on her hubby’s 31st birthday.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 23, the 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist posted a candid black-and-white photo wearing medical scrubs and a surgical cap alongside her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, who turned 32 that day.

“His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure 🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍,” Biles captioned the photo. Despite the clinical setting, the gymnast had a smile on her face. She added in a follow-up story, “I woke up singing BossMan Dlow ‘Talk My S–t’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” proving her spirits remained high.

While the specific details behind Biles’ procedure remain undisclosed, the update comes roughly a month after the superstar shocked her millions of followers by revealing she had been hospitalized for a serious, life-threatening medical emergency. As previously reported, Biles posted a photo of her wrist wrapped in patient hospital bands, explaining that she had been on strict bed rest after experiencing one of the absolute scariest moments of her life.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” Biles wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices.”

Simone Biles’ Procedure Comes After Fans Question The Reason For Her Medical Scare

According to People, the emergency hit while Owens was away at NFL practice following his contract signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the distance, Biles was surrounded by a strong support system, later sharing photos of stunning floral arrangements sent by loved ones and cozy moments spent recovering in bed alongside her dogs.

When curious followers questioned her choice to post vacation content from Belize and the Dominican Republic shortly after the ordeal without offering a full medical breakdown, Biles offered a gentle reminder about empathy and healing.

“A little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently,” she wrote to a fan. “This trip has been part of allowing myself to heal and appreciate being here. I hope you understand that life-changing experiences can shift your perspective and that you’re able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward.”

Despite the heavy medical challenges, Biles has gradually stepped back into the public eye. Most recently, the couple turned heads on the red carpet in New York City for the 2026 ESPY Awards, looking radiant and celebrated among the world’s top athletes.

Road To Recovery: Simone Biles Shares New Medical Update Weeks After ‘Almost Dying’ During Health Scare was originally published on bossip.com