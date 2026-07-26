Inside The WNBA’s History-Making 2026 All-Star Weekend: Azzi Fudd Wins 3-Point Contest & Team Spoon Dominates – Page 2

Source: This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities, and the W did it big. WNBA Shooting Stars Challenge It started Friday night with a remix of the typical Skills Challenge, going the Shooting Stars route. The competition consisted of four teams, each with three players representing different eras of basketball by way of a WNBA legend, a current player, and a Nike EYBL standout. Each would have 70 seconds to make as many buckets as possible from seven spots on the floor. In the end, it was Team Washington, represented by a trio of Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, and high schooler Jezelle “GG” Banks, who won the competition.

WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Next up was the 3-point contest, with several WNBA sharpshooters taking part—sans Caitlin Clark—like Bridget Carleton, Azzi Fudd, Rhyne Howard, Janelle Salaün, Marina Mabrey, and Natisha Hiedeman. Carleton started heating up early in round one with an impressive 29 points, and was closely followed by Fudd with 24. Both of them advanced to the second round, and Fudd showed out with a 30-point performance in the end to win the 3-point contest. She made history as the first rookie and first Wings player to earn the honor. The Friday festivities were over because the WNBA doesn’t have a dunk contest (yet), and hype moved on to Saturday’s All-Star Game.