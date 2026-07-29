Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals

Chicken wings are more than just a game-day favorite—they’ve become a go-to comfort food for millions of Americans.

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That’s why National Chicken Wing Day, being celebrated on July 29, is one of the tastiest food holidays on the calendar. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with free wings, buy-one-get-one offers, discounted meals, and other limited-time promotions.

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Whether you’re craving classic Buffalo, sweet barbecue, or bold new flavors, here’s a look at the best National Chicken Wing Day restaurant deals you won’t want to miss.

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