Self-Care Champion Malinda Williams Reflects On Being Black Girl Vitamins' Health Advocate, Menopause & Midlife [Exclusive]

Malinda Williams shares her positive experience using Black Girl Vitamins and decides to publicly advocate for the brand.

Black Girl Vitamins aligns with Williams' mission of uplifting Black women, including through scholarships for healthcare students.

Williams openly discusses menopause, encouraging women to be vulnerable and find community in shared experiences.

Malinda Williams is bringing authenticity, advocacy, and, of course, soul to the ingestible beauty space. The Soul Food star is adding another title to her four-decade career as Official Brand Partner and Health Advocate for Black Girl Vitamins, and she’s telling BOSSIP all about it.

Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins reports that the actress first discovered the brand during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference after spotting one of its oversized tote bags. Curious to learn more, she tracked down the booth, purchased the brand’s Hair, Skin & Nails formula and Menochill supplements.

“I purchased Menochill because I’m 55 going through menopause,” Williams told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about the ingestibles turned game-changers in her wellness journey. “I said, ‘Well, let me see if there’s some supplements that I can get into, something I can find that will help me without me going a medical route.'” Source: Black Girl Vitamins / Black Girl Vitamins “About three months later, I saw my hair start coming in thicker,” Williams recalled. “My little baby hairs that I haven’t seen in forever were starting to slide back in here. And then my nails were getting thicker and growing really fast. I was like, ‘Huh, these vitamins really work.'”

Instead of quietly enjoying the results, Williams decided to share them publicly.

“I posted on Instagram, just an organic post letting my audience, letting my friends and family know that I’m seeing results from Black Girl Vitamins,” she told BOSSIP. “They reached out to me. Long story short, we entered into a brand partnership, and it’s been going really well.”

For Williams, however, the collaboration extends well beyond supplements. Throughout her four-plus decades in entertainment, the Soul Food star has consistently championed women’s empowerment through ventures like the Arise and Shine Foundation, which provides education and mentorship for underserved women and girls, and her wellness marketplace, She’s Got A Habit.

Source: Black Girl Vitamins / Black Girl Vitamins

That unyielding dedication to uplifting Black women aligns with Black Girl Vitamins’ own mission.

Most recently, the company awarded two $1,000 scholarships to local students pursuing careers in healthcare: Xavier University of Louisiana pharmacy student Kyla Cage and Southern University at New Orleans nursing student Erica Addison. The scholarships are part of Black Girl Vitamins’ broader commitment to investing in the next generation of Black women in medicine and healthcare.

Source: Black Girl Vitamins / Black Girl Vitamins

Source: Black Girl Vitamins / Black Girl Vitamins

That shared commitment to empowering Black women also fuels Williams’ willingness to speak openly about menopause, a life stage often marked by hot flashes, night sweats and mood changes that she believes too many women are expected to navigate in silence.



“As women, we have to talk,” Williams told BOSSIP. “We have to express. We have to get things out. We cannot hold things inside, period.”

But Williams hasn’t always thought this way; the actress admitted there was a time when she believed she had to quietly carry her burdens.

“During times of my life when I was going through a struggle, I always felt like I was alone and I was always ashamed to share my struggle,” Williams said. “That made me feel even more like I was going through it alone until I decided to share it with at least one, two, three people.”

Eventually, she realized that vulnerability often reveals something powerful: community.

“‘Oh, wait a minute. They’re going through things too? Oh, I’m not alone in this.’ It’s very helpful.”

Speaking of community, Williams’ wellness journey continues to resonate with her 781,000 Instagram followers, who have embraced her candid conversations about aging, menopause, and self-care.

Most recently, she shared that she’s added Black Girl Vitamins’ Dream Girl Sleep Gummies to her nightly routine, a fitting addition considering Black women disproportionately experience sleep disparities, including higher rates of insomnia, sleep disruption, and shorter sleep duration than numerous other groups.

A berry-lavender-flavored sleep gummy formulated to help support restful sleep through a blend of low-dose melatonin, L-theanine, lemon balm extract, and chamomile extract, Black Girl Vitamin boasts that Dream Girl Sleep helps calm the mind, ease stress-related sleep disruptions, and support the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Source: Black Girl Vitamins

Williams also pairs them with Ashwagandha Gummies as part of her nightly nourishment routine in pursuit of more peaceful, restorative rest.

It’s that commitment to wellness, wisdom, and transparency that keeps fans invested in her journey and makes Black Girl Vitamins’ partnership feel less like a celebrity campaign and more like a trusted recommendation. And that’s truly food for the soul.

Self-Care Champion Malinda Williams Reflects On Being Black Girl Vitamins' Health Advocate, Menopause & Midlife [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com