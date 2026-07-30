Azealia Banks Just Crowned The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time' — And Her Answer Is Pure Petty

Source: Matthew Baker / Getty Azealia Banks is nowhere near done talking shots at A$AP Rocky. Their feud dates back to 2014, and here we are in 2026 with no signs of either side waving the white flag. After DJ Vlad posed the question on X asking who the worst rapper of all time is, Banks didn’t hesitate to throw Rocky’s name into the conversation. “A$AP Rocky for sure.” RELATED CONTENT: Azealia Banks Allegedly Posts Nude ‘Crooked D—k’ Pics Of Conor McGregor, Claps Back At Critics: ‘White Ppl R So Dry’

At this point, trolling Flack has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for Banks. She’s been on Rocky’s head all year long. Earlier this summer, after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals, the Harlem rapper was spotted outside celebrating the championship. Banks quickly rained on his parade, posting: “HE’S FROM PENNSYLVANIA STOP THE F*CKING CAP ROCKY.”