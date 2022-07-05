Date/time: July 25th, 10:00am to 3:00pm

14th Annual Radio-One Family Day at the Zoo Monday, July 25th 10AM – 3PM Join us for the 14th Annual Family Day at the Zoo presented by Radio-One Cleveland! Monday, July 25th. The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star will be broadcasting for WZAK live from 10am –3pm! Micah Dixon will be broadcasting for Z1079 live from 10am –3pm! Come to the dance party under the Palava Hut and register to win VIP prizes including concerts and exclusive Radio-One events! Take part in our family-friendly activities, music, food and fun! Our 15th Annual Family Day at the Zoo is presented by “Radio One Cleveland”, Monday, July 25th. Brought to you in part by Accel Schools, the Cleveland Metro Park Zoo, 93.1WZAK, Z1079, Praise Cleveland 94.5 and 1490 News Talk!