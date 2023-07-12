Listen Live
Back To Events

30th Anniversary of Menace II Society

Add to Calendar
Captiv8 Menace II Society 30TH ANNIVERSARY
  • Date/time: August 5th

 Get ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Menace II Society with a live concert featuring hip hop legends Spice 1 and MC Eiht on Saturday, August 5 ·8pm @ Captiv8 2049 East 8th Street Cleveland

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending Now
Upcoming Events

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close