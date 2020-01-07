Back To Events

93.1 WZAK MLK Day Just Mercy Movie – Private Screening

Just Mercy Movie Screening
  • Date/time: January 20th, 4:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Tower City Cinemas
  • Address: 230 W Huron Rd, #7256, Cleveland, OH, 44113
On MLK Day we reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year 93.1 WZAK wants you to commit to finding a role in advancing his belief that we should all be free. Join us at the NAACP Cleveland branch and our criminal justice reform partners for a private screening of Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Just Mercy is based on the true story of an attorney’s commitment to get an innocent black man freed from death row.

Stay for the panel discussion moderated by Sam Sylk and Bijou Star to learn what you can do to advocate for change in our penal system.

