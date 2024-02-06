93.1 WZAK Presents Friday Night Live the 216 Day Edition

- Date/time: Feb 16, 9:00pm to Feb 17, 12:00am
- Venue: Sylk's
- Address: 21300 Libby Road, Maple Heights
Sam Sylk and DJ One Plus Two will host the 6th Annual 216 Day at Sylks!
21300 Libby Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137
Free event! Must be 21 to enter.
Friday, February 16th from 9p to midnight!
