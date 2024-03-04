Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

9th Annual All Green Everything St. Patrick’s Day Party

Add to Calendar
St Patrick's Day 2024
  • Date/time: Mar 17, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Sylk's
  • Address: 21300 Libby Road, Maple Heights
St Jude banner

93.1 WZAK Presents Our 9th Annual All Green Everything St. Patrick’s Day Party!

Sunday, March 17th, 2024 – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Live at Sylk’s, 21300 Libby Road, Maple Heights

St Patrick's Day 2024

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending Now
Upcoming Events

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close