- Date/time: November 20th to November 22nd
DJ Steph Floss, Radio One and True North convenience stores present the 8th annual “A Good Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway”. Join DJ KY at The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express in downtown Cleveland and the Cleveland Gallery at McDonald’s in east Cleveland on Friday, November 20th from 2p-4p and then join DJ Steph Floss on Sunday, November 22nd from 2pm – 4pm at Beckham’s B&M located at 3870 Lee Rd. Over 1,000 turkeys given away over the weekend! It’s a good Thanksgiving brought to you by 93.1 WZAK, Z107.9, True North convenience stores, the Steph Floss Foundation, Element 13, The Sauce, and the Cleveland Gallery.
