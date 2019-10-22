Back To Events

American Society for Kids Presents Cleveland Mega Blues Festival

Cleveland Mega Blues Fest
  • Date/time: November 22nd, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Playhouse Square
  • Address: 1501 Euclid Ave. #200, Cleveland, OH, 44115

The Cleveland Mega Blues Festival is the most anticipated blues event of 2019!

Never before seen together on one stage are the six chart topping blues and R&B artist of all time. The Legendary Millie Jackson and Latimore along with Willie Clayton, TK Soul, Wendell B and Pokey Bear. This will be a show you don’t want to miss!

Click HERE to purchase tickets!

Exclusives
