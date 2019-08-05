Black Football Hall of Fame Classic 2019

Did you attend a historically black College or University? Are you a part of a Black Greek Lettered Organization? If so, we want YOU to represent!!! Show us your pride by using the hashtag #BlackClassicCallOut to show who you down with! Pictures will be featured on the Z107.9 and 93.1 WZAK social media accounts! Your picture could even be featured on the Jumbotron of the Black Football Hall of Fame Classic game between Alabama A&M and Morehouse College, Sunday, September 1st at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH! Can’t nobody do it like us, so use the hashtag and show the world why!

Come out for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Game! Alabama A&M University will take on Morehouse College, Sunday, September 1st.

Meet Incognito and the Z-Quad at 10am for the Tailgate Party and the game starts at 4pm

