The Cleveland Alphas cordially invite you to the 2022 Black & Gold Derby Day Party – The Return on Saturday, May 7th at 4:00 PM, inside the DRAFT Room at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Enjoy the pageantry, tradition, and fashion of the Kentucky Derby in Cleveland while raising funds to help area youth pursue their dreams of a college education.

Entertainment includes both the musical heartbeat of Cleveland, DJ Ellery and soul of Cleveland, Hubb’s Groove.

Drink specials, cash bar, cigar & bourbon lounge will also be available.

Premium and General Admission tickets are on sale now at http://www.blackandgoldderby.com

All proceeds benefit the Delta Alpha Lambda Scholarship Endowment Fund.