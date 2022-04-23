- Date/time: May 7th, 4:00pm to 9:30pm
- Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, Ohio, 44114
- Web: More Info
The Cleveland Alphas cordially invite you to the 2022 Black & Gold Derby Day Party – The Return on Saturday, May 7th at 4:00 PM, inside the DRAFT Room at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Enjoy the pageantry, tradition, and fashion of the Kentucky Derby in Cleveland while raising funds to help area youth pursue their dreams of a college education.
Entertainment includes both the musical heartbeat of Cleveland, DJ Ellery and soul of Cleveland, Hubb’s Groove.
Drink specials, cash bar, cigar & bourbon lounge will also be available.
Premium and General Admission tickets are on sale now at http://www.blackandgoldderby.com
All proceeds benefit the Delta Alpha Lambda Scholarship Endowment Fund.