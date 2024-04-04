Black Professional Mixer 2024

- Date/time: Apr 25, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Kulture Ultra Lounge
- Address: 3956 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
If you’re about your professional business – and you’re looking for people like you – then you need to be at this event!
Radio-One Cleveland is proud to present our Black Professional Mixer. A night of mixing and mingling with Black professionals in Northeast Ohio.
Our next event will be Thursday, April 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!
