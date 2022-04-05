Back To Events

Cavor Entertainment: Good Friday Concert Featuring Donnie McClurkin

Cavor Entertainment - Good Friday Concert
  • Date/time: April 15th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Marriott Hotel
  • Address: 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio, 44122
Donnie McClurkin & Saxophonist Andre Cavor Gospel Concert at Marriott Hotel on Good Friday.

Life after COVID, health and wellness concert.

Joining us, in our celebration is Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Donnie McClurkin, and his full band, with background singer. Donnie McClurkin is well known for songs like STAND, SPEAK TO MY HEART, WE FALL DOWN, TOTAL PRAISE, just to name a few.

Opening for Donnie McClurkin, will be National Recording Artist/Saxophonist Andre Cavor. He will also be sharing the stage with Donnie McClurkin for his final song “Total Praise”

Round table seating of 10 per table.

TICKET PRICING: MEET & GREET Donnie McClurkin – https://bit.ly/3NTSGTY

$75.00 General Admission

$100.00 Preferred Seating

$150.00 VIP Preferred (up close round table seating/Dinner Buffet included)

